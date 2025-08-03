Listen Live
PCC unveils £20k grant to combat scams and support victims in Shropshire

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion has announced a significant £20,000 grant scheme aimed at tackling the pervasive issue of fraud and online scams across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

PCC John Campion
The initiative comes as recent reports highlight that more than half of all crime in West Mercia is attributed to fraud, with a notable increase in sophisticated tactics such as courier fraud, romance fraud, and the use of AI-enabled deception.

The “Scam Awareness & Victim Support Flow Through Grant” scheme is designed to empower local voluntary and community organisations, providing them with crucial funding to deliver vital support to victims and enhance public awareness campaigns. Many victims of these insidious crimes suffer in silence, due to feelings of shame and stigma, leading to a significant underreporting of the true scale of the problem.

Delivered in partnership with the Shropshire Community Foundation, who will oversee the application and funding process, the scheme invites local groups to apply for small grants ranging from £500 to £2,000. These funds are intended to facilitate a variety of preventative and supportive measures, including community workshops, educational campaigns, and one-to-one victim support, ideally in collaboration with local police teams. Contact details for local policing teams are available on the West Mercia Police website.

PCC John Campion emphasised the far-reaching impact of these crimes, stating: “Scams are more than just financial crimes. They target the most vulnerable in our communities and cause huge emotional damage. I’m committed to reducing crime and keeping the most vulnerable in society safe from harm. This grant funding will help provide the communities of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin with the tools they need to stay safe, support victims, and reduce the impact of fraud.”

Sonia Roberts, Trustee at Shropshire Community Foundation, echoed this sentiment, adding: “We are proud to partner with the PCC to deliver this vital initiative. Local grassroots organisations are uniquely placed to spot emerging threats and respond quickly. With this funding, they’ll be able to raise awareness and provide practical support to those who are most at risk. It’s a crucial step in making our communities safer and more resilient.”

The closing date for applications is 8 September 2025. Successful applicants will be notified of the outcome by the end of October 2025, with project delivery expected to run until October 2026.

More information, including details on how to apply and the eligibility criteria, can be found on the PCC’s website.

