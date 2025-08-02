Change of operator for local bus services linking Telford and Bridgnorth

From today, Saturday 2nd August, a new operator will take the reins of several key rural bus services connecting Telford and Bridgnorth.

Select Bus Services will now be running the 113, 114, 115, and 116 routes, following a successful tender bid with Shropshire Council.

The new five-year contract, which runs until August 2030, sees Select Bus Services take over these essential Monday to Saturday routes. These services are described as a “lifeline” for many local villagers, providing vital links between Bridgnorth, Shifnal, and Telford, passing through communities such as Beckbury, Badger, and Kemberton. Passengers will be pleased to know that the existing timetable will remain unchanged.

Ben Brown, the Managing Director at Select Bus Services, expressed his delight at the new partnership. “I am really pleased to once again be working with Shropshire Council to deliver a regular, reliable, and robust group of services to residents of Bridgnorth and Telford along with a number of rural communities,” he said.

He also highlighted the benefits for regular travellers, noting that the company offers a variety of value-for-money tickets, including day, weekly, and 4-weekly passes. Additionally, the government’s £3 single fare cap remains in place until March 2027, making it a great time to “leave the car at home and travel by bus,” he added.

Mr Brown also pointed out the wider connections available to passengers. In Bridgnorth, travellers can connect to the 436 service for journeys to Shrewsbury via Much Wenlock. In Telford, connections are available to the 96 service, which runs to Ironbridge and Shrewsbury.