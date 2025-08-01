Telford gears up for record-breaking English Pickleball Open

Telford is set to host a truly massive event next week as the Telford International Centre welcomes a record-breaking number of players to the Elite Island Resorts Pickleball English Open.

The Pickleball English Open is taking place in Telford from August 6th-10th. Photo: Pickleball England

Pickleball England has announced that the forthcoming tournament, running from 6th to 10th August, will be the largest pickleball event held outside of North America, with over 2,300 players from more than 40 countries descending on the town.

A Global Gathering for a Growing Sport

This five-day spectacle promises high-level competition across singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair, and junior categories, attracting top talent from both America and Europe.

The sheer breadth of ages competing, from 7 to over 70, highlights the phenomenal growth pickleball has enjoyed recently, with the English Open now firmly establishing itself alongside the biggest tournaments in the US.

Fun Beyond the Court

Thanks to title sponsor Elite Island Resorts, this year’s event will have a distinctly holiday feel, complete with a steel band and a tiki bar for both players and spectators to enjoy.

Pickleball’s accessibility has been key to its meteoric rise. A captivating hybrid of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, it’s easy to pick up and universally appealing, transcending demographics. The UK alone now boasts over 50,000 active players and more than 800 places to play, showcasing the sport’s exponential growth.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Karen Mitchell, Chair and Co-Founding Director of Pickleball England, shared her excitement about the upcoming event: “We are absolutely thrilled to have a record number of players from over 40 different countries sign up to take part in this year’s English Open. The Telford International Centre is a great venue to host an event of this scale and we can’t wait to showcase the best of our sport.”

She added, “We have some of the world’s top players set to compete and I know the level is going to be really high. We’re hoping the English Open will inspire more people to try the sport and we’d love to encourage anyone to come down and watch if they’ve never seen pickleball played before – it’s perfect for all ages and abilities.”

The English Open is proudly sponsored by Elite Island Resorts – Antigua & Barbuda Tourist Authority, and powered by the APP. Additional support comes from Franklin, HEAD, SCAN, Paddletek, UK Pickleball Shop, PickleballNuts, Knotty’s, Zimmer Biomet, Diadem, OWL and Paddelle.