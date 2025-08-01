Shropshire Council warns residents of scam text messages impersonating DWP

Shropshire Council is urging residents to be vigilant after a series of scam text messages, falsely claiming to be from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), have been circulating.

The fraudulent messages, which have been reported by members of the public, are designed to trick people into believing they are eligible for financial assistance, such as the Household Support Fund or a Winter Heating Allowance.

The council has confirmed that the texts are a scam and advises anyone who receives one to ignore and delete it immediately. The messages typically contain a link and ask recipients to click on it to apply for a payment of up to £300. However, council officials stress that these links are malicious and should not be clicked under any circumstances.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a scam involving text messages relating to the Household Support Fund and/or Winter Heating Allowance payments. Please be aware that these are not legitimate and are designed to steal your personal and financial information.

“Shropshire Council and the DWP will never ask you to make a payment to receive a grant or benefit. We urge residents to be cautious and to remember that genuine government communications will not ask you to click on a suspicious link or provide sensitive details in this manner.”

The council’s warning comes amid growing concerns over online and text message-based scams, which have become increasingly sophisticated. The texts often use official-looking language and logos to appear credible.

What to do if you receive a suspicious text

Do not click the link: The links in these texts are likely to lead to fraudulent websites designed to steal your data or install malware on your device.

Do not reply: Replying may confirm to the scammers that your number is active, leading to more unwanted messages.

Delete the message: Get rid of the text to avoid accidentally clicking on it later.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam is advised to report the incident to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime. You can contact them by calling 0300 123 2040 or by visiting their website.