Listen Live
16.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 1, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council warns residents of scam text messages impersonating DWP

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council is urging residents to be vigilant after a series of scam text messages, falsely claiming to be from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), have been circulating.

The fraudulent messages, which have been reported by members of the public, are designed to trick people into believing they are eligible for financial assistance, such as the Household Support Fund or a Winter Heating Allowance.

The council has confirmed that the texts are a scam and advises anyone who receives one to ignore and delete it immediately. The messages typically contain a link and ask recipients to click on it to apply for a payment of up to £300. However, council officials stress that these links are malicious and should not be clicked under any circumstances.

- Advertisement -

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a scam involving text messages relating to the Household Support Fund and/or Winter Heating Allowance payments. Please be aware that these are not legitimate and are designed to steal your personal and financial information.

“Shropshire Council and the DWP will never ask you to make a payment to receive a grant or benefit. We urge residents to be cautious and to remember that genuine government communications will not ask you to click on a suspicious link or provide sensitive details in this manner.”

The council’s warning comes amid growing concerns over online and text message-based scams, which have become increasingly sophisticated. The texts often use official-looking language and logos to appear credible.

What to do if you receive a suspicious text

Do not click the link: The links in these texts are likely to lead to fraudulent websites designed to steal your data or install malware on your device.

Do not reply: Replying may confirm to the scammers that your number is active, leading to more unwanted messages.

Delete the message: Get rid of the text to avoid accidentally clicking on it later.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam is advised to report the incident to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime. You can contact them by calling 0300 123 2040 or by visiting their website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP