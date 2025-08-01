Police urge public vigilance to help tackle rural crime

Local policing teams across Shropshire and wider West Mercia are renewing their appeal to the public for vigilance in the ongoing battle against rural crime, which continues to blight the countryside and impact local communities.

A West Mercia Police vehicle in rural Shropshire

Under ‘Operation Passenger’, police are stepping up efforts to combat wildlife crime, which poses a significant threat to ecosystems, protected species, and the livelihoods of those living and working in rural areas.

Residents are being urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity linked to a range of rural offences. Hare coursing, the barbaric and illegal pursuit of hares with dogs, remains a key concern, often accompanied by trespass, criminal damage, and intimidation of landowners.

Similarly, poaching, the unlawful hunting or capturing of deer, fish, or game, is frequently linked to organised criminal enterprises, posing a threat to wildlife populations and legitimate rural businesses. The destructive practice of lamping, which involves using powerful lights to dazzle and hunt animals at night, often without landowner permission, is also high on the police’s radar.

“These crimes are not only inherently cruel but frequently involve trespassing, damage to private property, and can even pose threats to public safety,” a spokesperson for the local policing team stated. “We are committed to working with our rural communities to stamp out these activities.”

The police are providing clear guidance on how the public can assist in their efforts:

Report suspicious vehicles, particularly 4x4s, found parked in unusual locations in rural areas or near farmland.

Note down vital details, including vehicle registration numbers, precise locations, and the time of the observation.

Crucially, do not approach suspects. If a crime is clearly in progress, residents are advised to call 999 immediately. For non-urgent concerns or to report suspicious activity after the fact, the national non-emergency number 101 should be used.

Specific advice has also been issued to those directly affected by rural crime:

Landowners are encouraged to ensure gates are secure, install appropriate signage, and consider the deployment of trail cameras to deter and capture evidence of illegal activity.

Farmers are advised to join local rural watch schemes and actively share intelligence with their neighbours, fostering a collective defence against criminals.

Everyone is urged to stay informed about rural crime trends and actively contribute to the protection of local wildlife and the countryside.

“Together, we can make our countryside a safer place for all,” the police concluded. For further information or to speak to a local Wildlife Crime Officer, residents are encouraged to contact their neighbourhood policing team directly via email at sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk.