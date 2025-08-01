Oswestry Patisserie wins four awards at Great Taste food ‘Oscars’

Niche Patisserie has clinched an impressive four accolades at this year’s Great Taste Awards – regarded as the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Adam Cleal of Niche Patisseie. Photo: Graham Mitchell

The Oswestry-based patisserie scooped single star awards for its Dulcey & Sea Salt Fudge, Raspberry Jam, Seeded Loaf and Rosemary & Confit Garlic Focaccia. Each product was blind tasted by expert panels comprising chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers, with the Niche products awarded for their outstanding taste, texture and craftsmanship.

Commenting on the win, Adam Cleal, Executive Pastry Chef at Niche Patisserie said: “These awards are a true testament to the creativity, dedication and tireless effort of our entire team at Niche. My mum Samantha and I have grown this business from the ground up, so to see our work recognised on a national level is truly humbling.

“We’re incredibly proud to be acknowledged among the best in the industry and proud to be putting Oswestry firmly on the culinary map.”

The Great Taste Awards are highly regarded by food lovers and producers alike with thousands of entries submitted from across the globe each year. Achieving multiple wins in such a competitive field highlights Niche’s commitment to excellence and innovation in every bite.

This year’s award-winning creations with the comments from the judges include:

Dulcey & Sea Salt Fudge: “On the palate, the fudge holds together initially and then starts to melt giving a silky, sweet and creamy mouthfeel which allows the flavours to reveal themselves.”

Niche Raspberry Jam: “A rich, dark, firm-set jam, this has the enticing aroma of fruity raspberries.”

Niche Seeded Loaf: “A gorgeous loaf with generous number of seeds, this is fragrant and flavourful with a subtle sweetness and spiciness from the additional ingredients.”

Niche Rosemary & Confit Garlic Focaccia: “A very handsome looking focaccia with a lovely open texture. The rosemary is a fragrant aroma on the nose and develops to a sweetness in the mouth. “