Housing Plus Group named one of the UK’s biggest builders

Housing Plus Group appears in a list of the Top 50 Biggest Builders in the country in a new report published by Inside Housing.

Housing Plus Group plans to build 1,000 new affordable homes each year
With more than 33,000 homes across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire, Housing Plus Group has been included in an annual list which ranks housing associations by the total number of homes completed during 2024-25.

The affordable housing provider made the list after completing 561 homes during the year. Of these, 388 were affordable or social rent homes, 115 were low-cost ownership homes and 58 were built for market sale.

It follows the successful merger of Housing Plus Group and The Wrekin Housing Group in January 2025, creating one of the largest housing associations in the West Midlands.

Housing Plus Group is keen to help solve the housing crisis and plans to build 1,000 new affordable homes each year. Construction has begun to deliver 76 apartments for the over 55s at the £18.6m William Farr House development in Shrewsbury. Sixty-four new homes for social rent, shared ownership and market rent are also being built in Ellesmere.

During 2024-25, Housing Plus Group invested £84m into building new homes. Developments included the Hazelwood extra care scheme, in Whitchurch, offering 71 self-contained apartments for the over 55s and a new, modern, two-storey health centre for the wider community. The £19.1m development was built in collaboration with Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and local GPs. Eighteen new affordable homes were also delivered at the £4m Mount Close scheme in Pontesbury.

David Hall, Executive Director of Investment and Growth at Housing Plus Group, said: “We are thrilled to have been included in the Top 50 Biggest Builders survey.

“At Housing Plus Group, we create places people are proud to call home and this starts with building high quality, affordable housing. We have the ambition to build 1,000 new affordable homes each year and are keen to talk with land agents and developers to progress this. This includes social and affordable homes, low-cost home ownership and other schemes to help people get on the housing ladder such as rent-to-buy.

“We’re proud to have made the list and it is testament to our team’s dedication and passion for providing affordable homes across our communities.”

