Council committee to review town and parish proposals in September

At their meeting on Wednesday, 30 July, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cross-party Boundary Review Committee received an update following the second phase of public consultation for the borough’s ongoing Community Governance Review.

A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The consultation, which ran from 19 May to 14 July, invited residents to share their views on proposed changes to town and parish council arrangements across the borough. More than 1,000 responses were received, reflecting strong community engagement with the draft proposals.

In light of the volume of feedback, the Committee agreed to revise its timetable to ensure all comments are carefully considered. Proposals will now be presented at the Committee’s next meeting on Thursday 4 September 2025.

Any changes agreed at that meeting will come into effect at the next local elections in May 2027.

Councillor Giles Luter, Chair of the Boundary Review Committee, said: “We’re really pleased with the level of public engagement in this second phase of consultation.

“It’s clear that residents care deeply about how their communities are represented. The Committee is committed to taking the time needed to properly consider all the feedback we’ve received before making a final decision.

“This review is about ensuring local governance arrangements are fair, effective, and reflect the identities and interests of our communities.”

For more information about the Community Governance Review, visit telford.gov.uk/cgr.