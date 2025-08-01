Listen Live
15.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 1, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Council committee to review town and parish proposals in September

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

At their meeting on Wednesday, 30 July, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cross-party Boundary Review Committee received an update following the second phase of public consultation for the borough’s ongoing Community Governance Review.

A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The consultation, which ran from 19 May to 14 July, invited residents to share their views on proposed changes to town and parish council arrangements across the borough. More than 1,000 responses were received, reflecting strong community engagement with the draft proposals.

In light of the volume of feedback, the Committee agreed to revise its timetable to ensure all comments are carefully considered. Proposals will now be presented at the Committee’s next meeting on Thursday 4 September 2025.

- Advertisement -

Any changes agreed at that meeting will come into effect at the next local elections in May 2027.

Councillor Giles Luter, Chair of the Boundary Review Committee, said: “We’re really pleased with the level of public engagement in this second phase of consultation.

“It’s clear that residents care deeply about how their communities are represented. The Committee is committed to taking the time needed to properly consider all the feedback we’ve received before making a final decision.

“This review is about ensuring local governance arrangements are fair, effective, and reflect the identities and interests of our communities.”

For more information about the Community Governance Review, visit telford.gov.uk/cgr.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP