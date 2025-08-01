Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Market Drayton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Market Drayton, leaving him in hospital with significant injuries.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 27th, and officers are particularly keen to speak to three individuals who were in the area at the time.

The assault took place at approximately 3.20 am near The Buttercross on Cheshire Street. A 24-year-old man was attacked by several unknown individuals and sustained serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers investigating the incident believe the victim and those responsible may have all been at the Clive and Coffyne pub before the incident.

Police Constable Matt Cusden is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information to come forward. He is particularly interested in speaking to two men and a woman who were seen nearby and may hold key information.

“We believe there may be witnesses who could help us piece together exactly what happened,” PC Cusden said. “If you were in the area of Cheshire Street or The Buttercross around that time, or if you saw anything suspicious, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Matt Cusden directly by emailing matthew.cusden@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers, an independent charity. You can either visit their website or call them on 0800 555111.