Telford and Wrekin housing strategy consultation goes live

Telford and Wrekin Residents are being invited to review and comment on a future housing strategy in an online consultation.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The consultation on the 2025 to 2030 draft housing strategy launched after Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet approved it earlier this month.

The new strategy has three main objectives for the Borough – to make the best use and improving standards in existing homes, addressing issues around damp and mould, to support safe, clean, green, healthy connected communities and to provide homes to support and empower our most vulnerable communities.

In the consultation, people can comment on each objective and whether they think they go far enough to meet the needs of local communities, such as whether they provide the right level of support for the Borough’s veterans and care leavers.

People can read how the Council plans to deliver against those objectives via the draft strategy which is available to view online.

They can also share their views through a short survey, which is also now live and available to complete online.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said:

“Our long-term vision for housing in the Borough goes beyond building homes, it’s about creating thriving communities where people choose to live.

“It’s about having the right opportunities available to support every person in our Borough, particularly supporting those who are most vulnerable and have the greatest housing need.

“Our new draft strategy builds on what we’ve achieved in the last five years, such as bringing empty homes back into use, supporting tenants to improve their homes and preventing homelessness.

“Please take a few minutes to help shape the future of housing in our Borough. We’re listening and want people to have their say.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said:

“This strategy is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about ensuring everyone in our Borough has a safe, secure place to call home.

“We’re committed to listening to our residents and shaping a housing future that reflects their needs, aspirations and wellbeing.”

The results of the consultation will be reflected in a final draft of the housing strategy, which will go back to Cabinet for approval later this year.

More information on the draft strategy is available online.