Thursday, July 31, 2025
Repeat offender jailed after series of thefts

Updated:
A persistent shoplifter with no fixed address has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after admitting to five counts of theft from stores, including a recent incident at Boots in Telford Forge Retail Park.

Luke Stevens, 37, of no fixed address, Telford, was arrested on Sunday, July 27th, in connection with a string of thefts, the latest of which occurred on July 15th at the Boots store.

Stevens was remanded in custody and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, July 28th.

He pleaded guilty to all five charges and was subsequently handed a 24-week custodial sentence.

