Repeat offender jailed after series of thefts

A persistent shoplifter with no fixed address has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after admitting to five counts of theft from stores, including a recent incident at Boots in Telford Forge Retail Park.

Luke Stevens, 37, of no fixed address, Telford, was arrested on Sunday, July 27th, in connection with a string of thefts, the latest of which occurred on July 15th at the Boots store.

Stevens was remanded in custody and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, July 28th.

- Advertisement -

He pleaded guilty to all five charges and was subsequently handed a 24-week custodial sentence.