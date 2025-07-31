More affordable counselling offer thanks to partnership with Shropshire charity

More affordable counselling will be provided thanks to a partnership between a Shropshire charity and a local therapist.

The Movement Centre chief executive Helen Knight with Ben Payne from Orbit Counselling in the therapy room provided at the centre

Orbit Counselling is able to offer a reduced rate and concessionary spaces to people aged 18 and over because of its partnership with The Movement Centre in Oswestry.

Ben Payne, who runs Orbit Counselling, is a person-centred therapist, with a wide range of experience. He is qualified and a member of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) so people can feel assured he is practicing safely and ethically and with the right skills.

Ben said he was delighted when The Movement Centre, which helps children reach their full potential through specialist physiotherapy, offered for him to work in partnership with the centre.

“The Movement Centre has enabled me to create a warm, empathetic and non-judgemental space so I can really hear people, walking alongside them to explore thoughts, feelings and challenges,” he explained.

“Whether people are navigating life changes, dealing with stress, depression, grief, anger or anxiety, or seeking a deeper understanding of themselves, I’m here to help people improve their emotional and mental well-being.”

As well as working in person at The Movement Centre, Ben also offers online sessions to clients UK wide.

The underpinning principles of person-centred therapy (PCT) are focused on the counsellor being honest, non-judgmental and fully accepting whilst being fully integrated in the relationship, allowing a client to lead and set the pace. Many people find that working in a way that they feel truly heard means they can understand more of their thoughts and feelings and also to feel clearer about their choices and actions.

Helen Knight, chief executive of The Movement Centre, said she was delighted they could offer counselling from their building.

“Supporting people through counselling is vital and I know he will make such a difference to people living in the region. The families that we see at the centre will also benefit from having this additional service, children supported here have so many complex needs and having time to talk is essential.”

As well as working in Oswestry, Ben provides counselling in Shrewsbury through his partnership with Lingen Davies Cancer Support – the region’s primary cancer charity.