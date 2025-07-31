Lilleshall launches “Bins for Boys” campaign to support men

Lilleshall has announced its backing for Lingen Davies Cancer Support’s ‘Bins for Boys’ campaign, a new initiative aiming to help men affected by incontinence and other after-effects of treatment.

To support the campaign, Lilleshall has introduced sanitary bins in men’s toilets

Incontinence and bowel issues are a common challenge, for many men living with and beyond cancer. They may have been left dealing with a stoma, ileostomy bag, or have been rendered incontinent. Prostate cancer in particular which impacts one in eight men in the UK, can leave many with lifelong bladder and bowel concerns.

Lingen Davies identified a public need for better access to sanitary bins for men, and the ‘Bins for Boys’ campaign was launched. It focuses on providing men with a dignified and hygienic way to dispose of incontinence products such as pads, pouches, stomas, catheters and colostomy bags.

- Advertisement -

To support the charity, Lilleshall have introduced sanitary bins for men. By offering these facilities, Lilleshall hopes to make life a little easier for men who face this challenge.

A 2023 survey by Prostate Cancer UK found that 95% of men living with incontinence feel anxious due to the lack of sanitary bins in the men’s toilets.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, contract manager for Lilleshall, said:

“We want to support men who feel anxious or worried by providing sanitary bins in our toilets. This campaign is about breaking down barriers and ensuring men feel comfortable, supported and able to manage their condition with dignity when they’re out and about.”

Naomi Atkin, CEO for Lingen Davies, thanks Lilleshall for getting behind this important campaign. She said:

“We know from listening to our community that there is a real fear for many men attempting to adjust to life after cancer. They may have been left with serious

incontinence or bowel issues and as a result need certain facilities to enable them to change and manage their condition with dignity.

“The risk of not being able to access space to manage themselves means men just aren’t going out and that’s not acceptable. We want to turn our region into a sea of Bins for Boys venues, anywhere that the public can access can and should offer something as simple as a bin in male toilets. It’s that easy but it makes an enormous difference to many.”

The ‘Bins for Boys’ campaign is a significant step toward ensuring that men in Lilleshall have access to the sanitary disposal. By joining this initiative, Lilleshall is helping to create a more inclusive and supportive community for men living with incontinence.