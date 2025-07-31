Derailed by Ludlow Brewery celebrates five years of bold brews

Ludlow Brewery is raising a glass this summer as its innovative pilot-brewery brand, Derailed, proudly marks its fifth anniversary.

Head Brewer at Ludlow Brewing Company, Cody Palin, raises a glass to 5 years of Derailed

Launched in mid-2020, Derailed has become synonymous with pushing the boundaries of flavour, delivering a constant stream of small-batch, experimental IPAs, pale ales, lagers, and stouts designed to inspire and delight beer enthusiasts.

Operating from a compact 2.5-barrel brew kit nestled beside Ludlow’s main 20-barrel facility, Derailed produces approximately 700 pints per batch. This hands-on setup empowers Head Brewer Cody Palin and his team to unleash their creativity, experimenting with bold hops, haze-forward styles, and unique, limited-edition recipes.

“We wanted a creative playground to break from convention,” says Cody Palin. “Over the past five years, Derailed has allowed us to trial new hop combos, test hazy IPAs, and even revamp styles on the fly. Watching the reaction in the taproom has been incredibly rewarding.”

Derailed has cultivated a loyal following by consistently introducing a rotating lineup of crowd-pleasing brews. These have included everything from vibrant tropical pale ales and crisp modern lagers to rich, indulgent stouts. All Derailed creations are available on tap, in cans, and occasionally in cask. When a particular brew captures the public’s imagination, its popularity can even lead to it being scaled up for broader production through Ludlow’s main plant.

A prime example of Derailed’s success is Silent Knight (4.5% ABV), a vanilla espresso milk stout. Initially brewed as a seasonal special for Christmas, its overwhelming popularity has seen it become a semi-permanent addition to the core range. This acclaimed cask beer also brought home a gold medal from the SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2025 in the Cask Speciality Amber to Dark Beer category, a testament to its quality and appeal within the UK beer industry.

Gary Walters, Managing Director of Ludlow Brewery, reflected on the milestone: “Derailed embodies the adventurous spirit that keeps Ludlow evolving. For five years, it’s pushed us creatively and kept our loyal fans excited. Cheers to many more years of brewing off the beaten track!”