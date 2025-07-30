Wellington resident banned from owning more dogs after noise complaints

Telford & Wrekin Council has successfully secured a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against a Wellington resident following a prolonged period of dog barking that disrupted neighbours.

At a hearing on Monday, 28th July, at Telford Magistrates’ Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to breaching a Noise Abatement Notice, issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The court imposed a significant financial penalty totalling £4,817. In addition, the Council’s application for a Criminal Behaviour Order was granted, bringing immediate and long-term restrictions.

- Advertisement -

The CBO prohibits the offender, who currently owns 16 dogs, from acquiring any more animals for a period of five years. Furthermore, it requires them to engage with a suitable dog behaviour specialist to address the underlying issues contributing to the nuisance.

The stringent order is designed to protect the community and prevent any recurrence of the disruptive behaviour. Breaching the CBO could lead to further penalties, including imprisonment.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, emphasised the Council’s commitment to residents’ well-being. “Protecting residents and promoting responsible dog ownership are part of our duties in creating a better borough,” he stated. “This case sends a clear message that we take noise nuisance seriously and will take robust action to protect our residents’ quality of life.”

Councillor Overton added that while informal resolution is always the initial aim, “when legal notices are ignored, we will not hesitate to act. The Criminal Behaviour Order is a significant step in addressing the root cause of the nuisance and preventing further disruption to the community.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s environmental protection team will continue to monitor the situation.