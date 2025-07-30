Listen Live
14.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Wellington resident banned from owning more dogs after noise complaints

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has successfully secured a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against a Wellington resident following a prolonged period of dog barking that disrupted neighbours.

At a hearing on Monday, 28th July, at Telford Magistrates’ Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to breaching a Noise Abatement Notice, issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The court imposed a significant financial penalty totalling £4,817. In addition, the Council’s application for a Criminal Behaviour Order was granted, bringing immediate and long-term restrictions.

- Advertisement -

The CBO prohibits the offender, who currently owns 16 dogs, from acquiring any more animals for a period of five years. Furthermore, it requires them to engage with a suitable dog behaviour specialist to address the underlying issues contributing to the nuisance.

The stringent order is designed to protect the community and prevent any recurrence of the disruptive behaviour. Breaching the CBO could lead to further penalties, including imprisonment.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, emphasised the Council’s commitment to residents’ well-being. “Protecting residents and promoting responsible dog ownership are part of our duties in creating a better borough,” he stated. “This case sends a clear message that we take noise nuisance seriously and will take robust action to protect our residents’ quality of life.”

Councillor Overton added that while informal resolution is always the initial aim, “when legal notices are ignored, we will not hesitate to act. The Criminal Behaviour Order is a significant step in addressing the root cause of the nuisance and preventing further disruption to the community.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s environmental protection team will continue to monitor the situation.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP