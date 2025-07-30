Telford shoplifter sentenced after breaching criminal behaviour order

A prolific shoplifter has been given a 10-week sentence after pleading guilty to theft a month after he was handed a suspended sentence and criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Nathan Stern, of Wealdstone in Telford, pled guilty to three counts of theft from store and breaching his criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, 25 July 25.

On Monday 16 June the 34-year-old was given a 10-week sentence suspended for 12 months, along with a three-year CBO.

- Advertisement -

The CBO meant he was banned from the following places until June 2028 Telford Town Centre, except for the bus station, Co- Op in Stirchley, Asda in Malinsgate and The Range on Telford Bridge Retail Park.

Stern was arrested on Thursday, 25 July, after he was identified as the suspect involved in three thefts at stores in Telford on June 30, July 1 and July 3, including the Co-op in Stirchley.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford Town Centre Team, said: “Thanks to officers and members of the public helping us to enforce Stern’s CBO, another prolific Telford shoplifter has been put behind bars.

“Stern’s actions have an impact on the safety and wellbeing of employees working within the stores, which has now been prevented thanks to their help.”