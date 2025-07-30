Plans to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village submitted

A planning application to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne has been submitted.

Proposed designs for Shrewsbury Sports Village. Image: Shropshire Council

The plans, which were given the go-ahead by the previous administration last September, have been shaped following a public consultation to seek people’s views on the proposed transformation of the sports village to include new fitness and pool facilities.

The recent public consultation was a crucial step in ensuring the community’s input shaped the planning and development of the new facilities.

These exciting additions include a 25-metre, eight-lane pool, perfect for county competitions, galas, and general swimming, alongside a 17 x 10-metre studio pool with a moveable floor, ideal for learners and various water sports, even featuring a children’s water party module.

Spectators will enjoy seating for 250 in the pool hall, with ample space for 250 competitors. A new changing village will be available, complemented by a Changing Places facility for those requiring additional support.

Upon arrival, visitors will find a new reception area and lobby, complete with a café overlooking the pool.

Furthermore, the development boasts a new children’s soft play area, a spacious 130-station fitness suite, a multi-purpose studio, a new dance studio, and a new 30-station cycle spin studio. The existing dry changing facilities will also undergo a full refurbishment.

Maintaining all other internal and external facilities on site including: the main sports hall with eight badminton courts, exercise studio, 16 football pitches and football changing, bowls hall, cycle track and eight netball courts.

The results of the consultation revealed a community deeply invested in the future of their local leisure facilities and the feedback collected has been instrumental in shaping the project’s direction, highlighting the importance of accessibility, sustainability, and the need for a modern, multi-feature centre that appeals to a broad demographic.

The consultation also underscored the financial challenges and the necessity for a viable long-term solution for Shrewsbury’s swimming and fitness needs.

Plans for the Sports Village also include making it an all-electric operation. This will mean that if approved, the centre’s existing gas boilers will be decommissioned to make a step change in the council’s journey to being net-zero.

Councillor James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said:

“This planning application marks an important step forward in our journey to creating a modern competition centre which aims to cater for residents across the county.

“While we face significant financial challenges, the money that has been used to create the detailed designs and planning application for the centre is coming from our capital budget, a budget that we are not allowed to use to deliver day-to-day services. This budget was agreed by the previous administration.”

James added: “It is important to note that, despite this planning application process, no decisions have yet been made. We remain committed to maintaining a separate community swimming facility within Shrewsbury town centre and we are exploring ways in which we can do this.”

Plans are available to view in the reception area of the Sports Village or on the council’s website. The planning application reference is 25/02658/FUL.