Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Lotus, Jags and Astons at Loton Park this weekend!

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Loton Park Hill Climb hosts a diverse array of car clubs this coming weekend, 2nd and 3rd August, when the Aston Martin Owners Club, Jaguar Drivers Club and 500 Cooper Owners Club are guests at the tight and demanding parkland course, at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

Simon Dudfield in action with his Lotus Elise at Loton Park
Adding to the mix on both days are over 20 Lotus sports and racing cars entered into the Paul Matty Championship, with models ranging from Elan, Elise and Exige to iconic racing cars dating back from over the years.

Alongside these invited clubs will be entrants in the Allswage UK Loton Park Championship which sees Hagley Club members driving a wide range of classic, saloon, sports and racing cars all competing in separate classes.

One young driver making his debut is Ben Andrews, who is sharing a Mazda MX5 with his father, seasoned Porsche driver Duncan Andrews, who said: “Loton Park is a really technical course, so is ideal for novice drivers to try to hone their skills and Motorsport UK together with the host club organisers are very keen and helpful in encouraging young talent within the sport.”

Looking to take the fastest time of the day on paper is Wrexham driver Simon Jenks who is now getting to grips with his new lightweight Force TA KF single seater racing car, which is fitted with a 2500cc TKD V8 engine, created from two motorcycle engines on a central crankshaft.

Six cars are entered into the National Historic Speed Championship with classic examples taking part, including a Volvo Amazon, Hillman Imp, BMW 2002, Mini Cooper S and Triumph Dolomite Sprint, so a very good selection for fans.

The action starts in program order at 9am on both days with morning practice and afternoon timed competition runs with full commentary, parking and catering facilities are on site and accompanied children aged under 16 are admitted free.

More details can be found at the club’s website hdlcc.com

