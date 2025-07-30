Community and hospital trusts welcome new Chief Executive in Common

The trusts that manage local community and hospital services have announced the appointment of Jo Williams as their Chief Executive in Common.

Jo Williams

This new role will strengthen shared leadership across Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom) and The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Andrew Morgan, Chair in Common for the two trusts, said: “I am delighted Jo has been appointed into this exciting new role. This is a fantastic opportunity to accelerate the good work happening between the trusts.

“Jo brings extensive strategic and operational leadership experience with a strong track record in driving quality and performance improvement in the NHS. She has already made a positive difference in her 10 months as interim Chief Executive at SaTH and I know she has the ability, ambition, determination and compassion to drive forward excellent care for all the communities we serve.

“I would also like to thank Patricia Davies for her hard work, dedication and commitment to quality during her time as Chief Executive at ShropCom. The Board and I wish her all the very best in her exciting new role in Manchester.”

The two trusts are also continuing to explore the benefits of forming a Group model to increase integration and continue to strengthen local services. This follows a similar approach taken by many other NHS trusts across the country.

Under the proposals, the trusts would remain as separate statutory organisations, whilst seeking to appoint a shared leadership team across both organisations to oversee strategy and service delivery. Proposals are in the early stages of development and Jo, as the new shared Chief Executive, will take forward this important work.

As Ms Williams transitions into her new role at ShropCom and SaTH, the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital (ROH) in Birmingham, where she previously served as Chief Executive, will begin the process of appointing a new substantive CEO.

Matthew Hartland, who has served as Interim CEO at ROH since October 2024, will remain in post while the recruitment process is underway.

Under his leadership, the hospital has made significant progress in stabilising its finances, improving operational performance and delivering against its long-term strategic objectives.

Matthew Hartland said: “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made at ROH. We have reduced waiting times, treated more people and refined our preventative health approach. Our expert team remains committed to delivering safe, high-quality care to patients locally and nationally.”

Jo Williams said: “I am honoured to be taking on this new role. I am proud of the improvements we have made so far and excited about what we will accomplish by working together and listening to our patients, families and colleagues.

“Having managed both community and hospital services, I am passionate about bringing care closer to home, focusing on joined-up, personalised and compassionate care.

“We have amazing people in both trusts and I am looking forward to working with everyone to build a modern NHS where everyone has a voice and feels they belong.”