Attempted theft of cash machine at Market Drayton supermarket sparks fire alarm

Morrisons on Maer Lane in Market Drayton became the scene of an attempted cash machine theft in the early hours of this morning, 30 July, triggering an automatic fire alarm and prompting a rapid response from emergency services.

The damaged cash machine at Morrisons in Market Drayton. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

At 1.54 am, a fire crew from Market Drayton was mobilised by fire control following reports of the alarms operating. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly determined that the activation was not due to a blaze, but rather a smoke cloak device that had deployed after the attempted theft of a cash machine.

Recognising the incident as a crime scene, the crew immediately requested urgent police attendance via fire control. While awaiting the arrival of West Mercia Police officers, firefighters established a cordon around the damaged ATM. A thermal imaging camera was also deployed to meticulously check the area for any signs of fire caused by the damage, thankfully confirming that no fire had ignited.

Officers from West Mercia Police were swiftly on the scene, promptly reviewing CCTV footage of the incident. The footage revealed that a number of masked offenders were involved in the attack. In response, police patrols were deployed across local road networks, including the A41 and A53, in an effort to locate any vehicles of interest.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that, despite the significant damage caused to the cash machine, no fire resulted from the attack and there were no injuries during the incident. The Mosrrisons were otherwise unaffected and are open as usual.

The immediate vicinity around the damaged cash machine will remain sealed off, and the ATM will be out of service until scenes of crime officers have completed their investigations and engineers have carried out necessary repairs.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones from Shropshire CID said: “Officers responded to a report of an attempted theft of a cash machine at Morrisons, on Maer Lane, in Market Drayton around 2am.

“No cash was stolen from the machine, but significant damage was caused, and enquiries are now ongoing to identify offenders who fled the scene by car.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, or has information which might help with enquiries, is asked to get in contact.

“Please email DC Georgina Barnes with any information – georgina.barnes@westmercia.police.uk.”