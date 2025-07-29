West Midlands Trains to come under public ownership in 2026

The Department for Transport (DfT) has today confirmed that West Midlands Trains, responsible for operating services under the West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway brands, will transition to public ownership on 1st February 2026. This move is a key part of the DfT’s ongoing Public Ownership Programme.

A class 196 train. Photo: West Midlands Railway

The DfT has emphasised its commitment to a seamless transition, assuring customers that train services, timetables, and stations will remain unaffected by the change. All existing ticket validities and conditions of carriage will also be upheld.

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Trains, reflected on the franchise’s achievements. “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved under this franchise, delivering a £1billion investment in two new train fleets and delivering significantly improved performance which has transformed rail travel for millions of customers,” he stated. Looking ahead, Mr. McConnell added, “As we transition to a publicly owned railway, our focus remains on delivering an outstanding service for our passengers.”

- Advertisement -

Since the inception of the West Midlands Trains franchise in 2017, more than 100 new trains have been introduced across the network, which spans from Liverpool to London, passing through the West Midlands.

Notably, West Midlands Trains also played a pivotal role in the successful public transport operation during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, facilitating millions of passenger journeys throughout the event.

London Northwestern Railway services connect Liverpool and Birmingham, and extend along the West Coast Main Line to and from London Euston. West Midlands Railway services cover destinations across the West Midlands, operating via Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Snow Hill.