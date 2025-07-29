Listen Live
19.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford Tigers bolster team with promising forward Tyler Somerton

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers have revealed the signing of prospect forward Tyler Somerton for the new season.

Tyler Somerton. Photo: Nottingham Lions
Tyler Somerton. Photo: Nottingham Lions

The 18 year old joins Telford from Nottingham Lions after scoring 17 goals and 44 points in 30 games last season for the Moralee Division team.

Tyler started his junior career in Coventry with the Blaze before moving to Nottingham to join the Lions, and will wear the number 87 shirt for the Tigers.

- Advertisement -

Tyler commented on his signing for the club, “I’m really excited to be joining Telford Tigers. I’ve heard great things about the organisation which made it an easy decision for me to make. I’m looking forward to the challenge making the step up from NIHL1, the National League keeps getting better and better every year. I can’t wait to get started and play in front of all the fans in Telford!”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, commented on the signing of Somerton.

“Tyler comes to us off the back of a couple of solid seasons with the Nottingham Lions where his progression has been impressive and he has put up strong numbers for such a young player.

“He has the skill set we are looking for, strong fundamental skills, an appetite to step up a level and desire to keep progressing. I think this is a very exciting signing for the club and look forward to working with Tyler next season.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP