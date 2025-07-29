Fresh fears have been raised about the possibility of post office closures by Stuart Anderson MP, after a review was published citing concerns about the sustainability of the Post Office network.

Stuart Anderson MP fears for Post Office network

Since his election last July, Stuart has successfully opposed the planned closure of post offices across South Shropshire, including in areas such as Clunton and Clunbury.

Stuart has also campaigned for the resumption of services in Cleobury Mortimer. The Post Office, which was closed in April 2023, is expected to re-open after renovations have taken place.

However, Stuart has said that new government plans threaten to derail this progress. Under one option being consulted on, the minimum branch requirement could be abolished.

The latest development follows the announcement of reforms to the Royal Mail delivery targets, which come into force on 28th July 2025.

Announced on 10th July 2025, the changes will allow Royal Mail to drop the delivery of second-class letters on Saturdays and allow them to be delivered on alternative days in the week.

Stuart has said these decisions will have a direct impact on residents in South Shropshire, particularly those who are less digitally connected or who depend on print editions to stay informed.

The Professional Publishers Association (PPA) which represents over 100 magazine media publishers including Radio Times and Royal Horticultural Society’s The Garden Magazine, has warned that customers are likely to experience delays.

Changes to the Universal Service Obligation (USO) have also seen existing targets change. The target for First Class mail has been reduced from 93% to 90% delivered next-day.

Meanwhile, the target for mail delivered within three days has been reduced from 98.5% to 95%. Stuart had warned against the changes in April.

At the time, Stuart said that enhanced protections are needed for rural areas where many people depend on postal services. Concerns about the changes have also been raised by consumer advocacy groups and industry.

Director of policy at Citizens Advice Tom MacInnes has warned:

“Pushing ahead with plans to slash services and relax delivery targets in the name of savings won’t automatically make letter deliveries more reliable or improve standards.”

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“The Post Office is a vital part of our rural economy in South Shropshire. In some areas, it is the only shop for miles around and is increasingly the only way to access cash. The government has put significant pressure on the Post Office network, not least through a £45 million bill from the Jobs Tax, a 140 per cent increase in business rates, and an £8 million hit from the Employment Rights Bill.

“This pressure is unsustainable and could lead to the closure of branches across the country. Now, Ofcom’s decision to reduce Royal Mail’s delivery targets will impact the timely delivery of important correspondence with NHS letters and benefit decisions. It will particularly disadvantage rural areas like ours. I will do everything that I can to defend our community against these changes and enhance our local public services.”