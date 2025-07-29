Health leaders launch major shift to community-based care this winter

This winter, health leaders from across the county’s Integrated Care System are driving a major shift towards more community-based care. The scheme is aimed at supporting patients to recover from illness and injury closer to home, in more familiar and comfortable surroundings.

To enable this shift, community rehabilitation services will be expanded while the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust will also increase its bed capacity through the addition of two new modular wards.

The Rehabilitation and Recovery Units, currently located at both hospital sites, will close to enable the reinvestment needed to develop community services, whilst ensuring the correct level of acute (hospital) beds required for patients who need acute care.

The move is backed by a £3.6 million reinvestment, which will work to relieve pressures in the hospital this winter and support the delivery of more joined-up, efficient care for patients and residents.

This collaborative programme is a partnership between NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW), Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom), The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), the two Local Authorities, and Primary Care. Partners will also work closely with the new provider for the GP Out of Hours Service, HealthHero Integrated Care.

The programme includes the expansion of the Urgent Community Response (UCR) service to operate until midnight (currently 8pm). This offers prompt, short-term support for people with urgent health needs, aiming to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and provide access to treatment and recover safely at home.

A portion of the reinvestment will also support the enhancement of the Care Transfer Hub to ensure patients return home safely and promptly once they are ready to leave the hospital. Further elements of the scheme include additional therapy and rehabilitation support, helping patients regain strength and independence after a hospital stay.

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “This move, from hospital to community care, is a vital part of the Government’s NHS 10 Year Plan, launched in July. We recognise that people often recover better at home or in familiar settings, and we’re committed to supporting this shift by working with our partners across the health and care system.

“Through our ‘Change NHS’ engagement earlier this year, residents consistently told us they want care to be more local and accessible. Reducing travel time, receiving treatment at home, or closer to home, and being in a more comfortable environment were common priorities.

“We also heard concerns about ensuring the right resourcing and infrastructure (support systems) were in place – something we’ve carefully considered and built into our plans.

“This move delivers on the shared vision for the 10 Year Plan. It strengthens local services, enhances recovery and rehabilitation support, and ensures we’re better prepared for the winter months.”