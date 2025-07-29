Future Lionesses shine as free football sessions get underway in Telford

Free football sessions are underway for young people across Telford and Wrekin – and the pitches are buzzing with energy, talent and teamwork following the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 win for the Lionesses.

The weekly ‘Telford Kicks’ sessions – open to both boys and girls – are held throughout the week for young people aged 12 and over, are delivered by qualified coaches from AFC Telford United and are completely free to attend with a high number of girls attending the Madeley and Wellington sessions already.

– Madeley 3G – 4.30pm – 5.30pm, Mondays – age 12+

– Stirchley 3G – 5pm – 6pm + 6pm – 7pm, Thursdays 12 and under

– Oakengates 3G – 5pm – 6pm, Thursdays – age 12+

– Dawley 3G – 5pm – 6pm, Fridays – age 12+

– Wellington AFC Telford United Goal Zone – 6-7pm, Fridays – age 12+

– Lightmoor and Horsehay MUGA U12s – 6pm – 7pm and 7pm – 8pm – ages 12 -16

– Lawley Primary Academy Friday – 6.30pm – 7.30pm – age 12+

Councillor Paul Davis (Lab) Cabinet Member for Communities & Civic Pride said: “This summer is a fantastic time to be inspired by sport, especially women’s football. These sessions are about more than physical activity – they offer a supportive space where young people can build confidence, make friends and develop valuable life skills.

“For families navigating the cost of summer holidays, initiatives like this offer accessible and meaningful opportunities for their children.”

Sessions are open to both girls and boys across the borough, with additional venues in Dawley, Stirchley, Oakengates, Horsehay, Lightmoor, Lawley and at AFC Telford United’s Goal Zone.

Ian Preece, Foundation Director at AFC Telford United, added: “It’s always inspiring to see young people getting involved and enjoying the game. Whether they’re here to improve their skills, meet friends, or simply have fun, these sessions create a strong foundation – for players and communities alike.”

There is no need to book in advance – participants are welcome to turn up and take part. Funding from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme, in partnership with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, has helped these sessions get underway.