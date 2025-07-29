Listen Live
19.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Friends support innovative new hip treatment at RJAH

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Patients living with a common and often painful hip condition are now benefitting from a new, cutting-edge treatment at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) – thanks to funding from the League of Friends.  

The treatment was introduced following a major research study led by Mr Robin Banerjee, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, at the RJAH
The treatment was introduced following a major research study led by Mr Robin Banerjee, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, at the RJAH

Focused shockwave therapy, a non-invasive procedure, has shown outstanding results in patients suffering with Greater Trochanteric Pain Syndrome – also known as hip bursitis. 

The treatment was introduced following a major research study led by Mr Robin Banerjee, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, at the Oswestry-based hospital.   

- Advertisement -

Conducted over two years and involving more than 100 patients, the study compared standard steroid injections with focused shockwave therapy. Results showed that up to 80% of patients treated with shockwave therapy experienced improvement, compared to just 15% of those who received injections. 

The findings were first presented to the British Hip Society and published in 2021. After further evaluation by NHS and NICE, the treatment was recognised as a valid and effective option and with funding from the League of Friends, RJAH has now become the first NHS hospital in the UK to offer it. 

Mr Banerjee said: “We were finally given the go-ahead to start treating patients this year – but only after the League of Friends very kindly offered to pay for our new focused shockwave machine. We have treated over 50 patients so far, with more than a hundred still waiting.” 

“To say it has been a labour of love would be putting it mildly, but thanks to the hard work of my co-authors, the Orthopaedic Institute for funding the original study, our management team, especially Victoria Allen and most importantly, the League of Friends, we are now able to offer this quick, cost-effective and successful treatment to people across the UK.” 

Victoria Sugden, Charity CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud to fund this equipment and help bring such an innovative and effective treatment to RJAH.  

“It’s a fantastic example of how charitable donations can directly improve patient care, and we’re delighted to see it already making a real difference.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP