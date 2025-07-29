Burst water main on Brockton Way in Telford causes supply and traffic issues

A burst water main on Brockton Way in Telford has caused significant disruption to both the local water supply and road network, affecting residents in the Woodside area, which lead to closures on the A4169 and A442.

Severn Trent engineers are working to repair the leak on Brockton Way. Photo: Severn Trent

Water Supply Restored for Most Residents

Severn Trent has confirmed that the majority of customers are now back on supply, thanks to efforts to reroute water through their network. However, some residents may still be without water while work continues, or may be experiencing discoloured water.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said:



“Our teams are working hard on site and we’re moving water around the network which means the majority of customers are back on supply. We’re working hard to get the remainder of our customers back on supply as quickly as possible.



“Those back on supply may experience issues with discolouration, which is normal when we’re moving water around the network. We’d encourage those customers to keep their taps running until their water turns clear.”



To support the recovery, Severn Trent deployed 23 water tankers to inject water directly into the network and organised bottled water deliveries for vulnerable customers.

Water Main Burst

The incident has left many residents in the Woodside area with little or no water, while sections of key roads — including the A4169 and A442 — were closed in the area.

Severn Trent mobilised a substantial response, with over 50 personnel on site working to address the issue.

The location of the burst, deep underground on the slip road of Brockton Way, has complicated repair efforts and necessitated extensive road closures.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent added:

“Due to the extensive pipework in this region, it could take up to a couple of hours for water to reach every last tap.

“Once again, we know that bursts like this are an inconvenience, and we thank everyone for their patience as our repairs continue. Severn Trent’s presence in the area will be extensive for the next couple of days as we continue with our complex repair work.”

Road Closures and Reopenings

The dual carriageway section of Queensway has now reopened in both directions after Severn Trent teams completed cleaning of the affected carriageway. However, the Brockton Way slip road remains closed while crews continue repair work at the site of the burst, which is located three metres underground. A small diversion has been put in place.

A Severn Trent spokesperson added:



“We have now dug down onto the main, which is three metres deep. Brockton Way slip road will remain closed while we fix the burst.”

Traffic disruption is easing with the reopening of Queensway, but drivers are still advised to plan for delays or consider alternative routes due to the ongoing closure of the slip road and nearby lanes.