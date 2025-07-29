A49 between Craven Arms and Bayston Hill set for overnight closures

Motorists using the A49 between Craven Arms and Bayston Hill are advised to prepare for significant overnight disruptions as National Highways commences a full reconstruction of a key stretch of the road next month.

The vital works, aimed at addressing the deterioration of the carriageway beneath the surface, will take place between the B4371 Sandford Avenue and just south of Clive Avenue/Laundry Bank.

The extensive reconstruction will be carried out overnight on weeknights only, with working hours between 8pm and 6am. To ensure the safety of both the workforce and the public, the A49 will be fully closed between the B4368 at Craven Arms and the A5 at Bayston Hill during these times.

- Advertisement -

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place for all through traffic. Motorists will be directed via the B4368, A458, and A5.

National Highways has confirmed that access along the A49 will be maintained for local traffic from both Bayston Hill and Craven Arms. This includes access for properties fronting the road and to the junctions of the B5477 at Little Stretton and All Stretton. However, all other traffic is strongly encouraged to follow the official diversion.

In addition, a temporary 7.5-tonne weight restriction will be imposed on the B5477 throughout the overnight weeknight closures. This measure is in place to manage traffic flow and ensure the suitability of the diversion route.

National Highways stated, “We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. Unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may change our schedule.”

The agency also confirmed that updates will be provided should more time be required to complete the work.