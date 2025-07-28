Woman dies, man seriously injured in motorcycle-tractor crash on A458 at Rowton

A woman has died and a man has been airlifted to a major trauma centre following a serious collision between a motorcycle and a tractor on the A458 at Rowton yesterday evening.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

Emergency services were called to the A458 in Rowton at 6.30 pm on Sunday, July 27th, following reports of the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, and the Welsh Air Ambulance to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, ambulance crews found an off-duty nurse administering CPR to the female motorcyclist. Ambulance staff immediately took over resuscitation efforts, commencing advanced life support.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman stated: “Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, the woman couldn’t be saved, and she was confirmed dead a short time later.”

The man, who was also on the motorbike, was assessed by ambulance medics. He received trauma care for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for urgent medical attention.