Shropshire’s men’s tennis team celebrate LTA Summer County Cup promotion

Shropshire men’s team are celebrating back-to-back promotions in the Lawn Tennis Association’s Summer County Cup after impressively winning Group 5.

Shropshire men’s team celebrate promotion after a successful week playing in the LTA Summer County Cup at Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club

An excellent week at Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club saw Shropshire win all five of their matches to book their place at the highest level the team will have ever played at the prestigious annual team event.

Shropshire’s women’s team also competed well throughout the week, playing in Group 7 at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club on the Essex coast, and were unfortunate to be narrowly edged out in a number of very close matches.

- Advertisement -

Captain Alex Parry was delighted with his side’s efforts in Yorkshire as Shropshire’s men’s team performed consistently well to take the Group 5 title.

Having opened with a 6-3 win over Lincolnshire, further victories followed against Durham & Cleveland, North Wales, Berkshire and, on the final day, Staffordshire, a result which lifted Shropshire to the top of the table as they finished first and Staffordshire second.

Luke Henley and Roan Jones impressively won all 15 of their matches to help Shropshire to promotion, with Tom Loxley, Ed Gibbs, Matt Jones, Matt Lee and captain Parry also in excellent form as everyone contributed to a fantastic team effort.

“Quite frankly, we weren’t expecting it,” said Parry, reflecting on his team’s success. “We’ve really shown what we’re made of. We had a couple of injuries going in over the weekend, so the team was actually reduced from nine down to six that actually travelled up for the first three days, with Matt Lee joining us for the last two days.

“Everyone has put in an extraordinary shift to get us to where we are. We didn’t expect to be where we were at the end of it, so it’s a great result.

“It was a rain-affected week, so we didn’t complete all of the fixtures to nine matches as it was first past the post to five on some of the days.”

Parry added: “Roan Jones and Luke Henley managed the very rare achievement of 15 wins from 15 matches, a brilliant achievement.

“I’m only aware of one other pair from Shropshire who have done that before, Alan Bevan and Adam Baldwin, ten plus years ago.

“For Luke and Roan to do it now in division five and to help the team get promoted to division four, where Shropshire have never been before, it’s unchartered territory, so we’ll take it.

“I’m very, very proud of a team that’s been together now for about a ten year period since I took on the captaincy. It’s culminated in this, which I think is brilliant, so onwards and upwards.”

Meanwhile, Shropshire’s women’s team were left to reflect on what might have been after some close matches in Group 7 after making the long trip to Essex.

Shropshire’s women’s team face the camera during their week playing at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club

They were unfortunate to be edged out 5-4 in three of their matches by South of Scotland, Isle of Man and Cumbria, while they also came up against strong sides from Bedfordshire and Staffordshire.

Captain Elena Griffiths led a team which also featured Lily Evans, Maisie Evans, Verity Gwilt, Gwen Klu, Helena Simmonds and Karen Sullivan.

Elena said: “The team showcased remarkable skill and sportsmanship during the County Cup, displaying exceptional teamwork, working harmoniously both on and off the court.

“Players demonstrated not only their technical skills with some impressive rallies and strategic plays, but also the great spirit that is essential in team sports.

“Despite facing tough competitors, the Shropshire team maintained a positive attitude, cheering each other on and supporting one another through every match.”

The Shropshire men’s and women’s sides were among hundreds of players representing their counties in a competitive team environment around the country.

A busy week saw 44 counties compete at 12 different grass court venues, although matches on some of the days had to be switched to all-weather courts owing to rain.

First played in 1895, County Week is one of the longest-running tennis tournaments in the domestic calendar, with teams for each tie consisting of three doubles pairs.