Man arrested in Wellington for drug supply offences

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences following a police warrant executed on Friday, 25th July, at a property in Wellington.

Officers from Wellington’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, supported by colleagues from the Taskforce, carried out the warrant at an address on Lewis Crescent.

The operation was launched after information was received linking the property to the supply of illegal drugs.

Upon gaining entry and conducting a search, officers discovered Class B drugs and equipment typically used for cultivating cannabis.

Mobile phones were also seized from the address as part of the ongoing investigation.