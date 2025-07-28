Ludlow councillors concerned over relocation of Ludlow Youth Centre services

Ludlow Youth Centre, a vital hub for community and family services, remains closed following a serious road traffic accident on 28 April 2025.

The damage caused following an HGV colliding with Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

While repair and rebuild works are awaited, the majority of services have been relocated to Helena Lane Community Centre, sparking concerns among local Shropshire Councillors regarding the long-term suitability of the temporary venue.

The Community & Family Hub Services, which include early help for families, support for the long-term unemployed, social prescribing, and breastfeeding support, have largely transitioned to Helena Lane Community Centre on Hamlet Road, Ludlow. Initial reports indicate positive engagement with the relocated Information, Advice and Support Services.

However, the full relocation is still pending, with approval awaited to extend Helena Lane’s opening hours to accommodate remaining evening sessions. SYA youth club, a popular fixture at the Youth Centre, is aiming to restart its sessions at Helena Lane in September.

In a joint statement, Andy Boddington (Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North), Beverley Waite (Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow East), and Viv Parry (Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South) expressed their “surprise and disappointment” at Shropshire Council’s announcement last week to continue with plans to move all services out of the Youth Centre.

The councillors highlighted the extensive range of services previously offered at the Youth Centre, which was described as a “thriving family hub” before the collision. This included youth clubs, a Warhammer group, and a welcoming warm space during the winter months.

Their primary concern revolves around the suitability of Helena Lane Community Centre. They argue that it “is not suitable for the wide range of activities that were being held and were planned to be held at the youth centre.”

The councillors explained that Helena Lane operates under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract, meaning “every change and extension of activities, no matter how small has to be negotiated and paid for.” They cited a single room costing £10,000 per year and noted its unavailability at night or weekends.

In stark contrast, Ludlow Youth Centre, run by LCAP (Ludlow Community and Area Partnership) and Shropshire Council, was described as a “flexible venue where activities can be changed, expanded and, if necessary, reduced at short notice.”

The councillors welcomed the commitment from Shropshire Council leader Heather Kidd to discuss the future of the Youth Centre with local councillors. They concluded by asserting, “Rather than focus activities at Helena Lane, we need to get Ludlow Youth Centre back into action in the shortest time possible. It is the best place for the community support we need.”

Further updates on the repair and rebuild works for Ludlow Youth Centre, as well as the extended opening hours for Helena Lane, are expected to be announced in due course. Residents are advised to check the SYA website for future updates regarding the youth club sessions.