Monday, July 28, 2025
Lord Hill Statue on Shrewsbury’s Column to undergo essential repairs

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Essential repair work is set to begin next month on the statue of Lord Hill, which proudly stands atop The Column in Shrewsbury.

Lord Hill's column in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View
Lord Hill’s column in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

While the historic monument is regularly maintained by Shropshire Council, the statue itself has proven fragile and vulnerable to adverse weather conditions, necessitating further remedial work to ensure public safety.

The statue has undergone several significant repairs in recent years, prompting the council to explore long-term solutions for its replacement, a complex undertaking that involves numerous considerations.

In the short term, local specialist heritage contractor, Curry & Phillips, has been appointed to carry out these crucial repairs to the statue. Work is slated to commence in August and is expected to be completed by autumn 2025.

During the repair period, information panels will be placed on the fencing surrounding The Column. These panels will provide passers-by with details about Lord Hill and the historical significance of The Column.

Shropshire Council acknowledges the community’s support and understanding during these vital repairs, which aim to preserve the iconic Lord Hill statue. Efforts will be made to ensure minimal disruption to the surrounding area.

Lord Hill’s Column, a prominent focal point within Shropshire, was constructed between 1814 and 1816 and was granted Grade II* Listing in 1953. It holds the distinction of being the tallest free-standing Doric column in England.

