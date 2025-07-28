Live at Ludlow Castle series welcomes record-breaking 40,000 attendees

Ludlow Castle has just wrapped up its most successful “Live at Ludlow Castle” series to date, drawing an astounding 40,000 attendees over the last two weekends of July.

Olly Murs on stage at Ludlow Castle. Photo: Andy Hughes

The acclaimed event, now in its third edition, expanded this year to include a second weekend of concerts and the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival, marking a significant milestone for the partnership between Ludlow Castle and Futuresound.

The historic Shropshire landmark, with its 6,000-capacity site, played host to a stellar line-up of musical acts and comedic talent. Music lovers enjoyed performances from household names such as Texas, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, The Script, Supergrass, and Faithless. Comedy fans, meanwhile, were treated to sets from some of the biggest names in British comedy, including Katherine Ryan, Russell Howard, Tom Davis, and Joel Dommett.

- Advertisement -

This year also saw the series champion local talent, partnering with BBC Introducing in Shropshire to provide a platform for regional artists. Cally Rhodes, DECO, and Wallace all graced the stages, showcasing the vibrant musical landscape of the area.

Founded by Ludlow native Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound has been instrumental in the creation, establishment, and realisation of these annual events since 2023. The partnership is firmly committed to solidifying Ludlow Castle’s reputation as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live entertainment.

Organisers Reflect on Success

Andy Smith, Director of Futuresound Group, expressed his delight at the series’ success. “The shows in Ludlow are always one of the highlights of the year for us, and this summer’s series was another special one,” he remarked. “We have been careful to grow the concerts slowly, as well as making sure we work to keep the programming and the production to the highest standard, and are very proud of the series we’ve delivered this year.”

Smith also highlighted the successful expansion into comedy. “We’ve always seen a lot of opportunity to bring entertainment beyond music into the Castle, and the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival felt like the start of a whole new side to what the series can offer the region.” He extended his gratitude to the local community, adding, “We’d also like to thank the town and people of Ludlow for being incredible hosts – we’re very grateful to be welcomed so warmly by the community each year for the concerts.”

Ludlow Castle General Manager Praises Impact

Gemma England, General Manager of Ludlow Castle, echoed Smith’s enthusiasm. “We’ve been blown away by this year’s Live at Ludlow Castle series once again and are as proud as ever to play our part in bringing these wonderful events to our town,” she stated. “Bringing 40,000 people to Ludlow especially for these events is a momentous thing, and year on year the town is buzzing and busy for the duration.”

Looking to the future, England expressed excitement for the continued partnership. “Having now delivered a larger series and introduced a fresh take on the programming via the hilarious comedy festival, we are so excited to continue our partnership with Futuresound and continue our work to make Ludlow Castle one of the country’s best places for incredible live experiences.”

The overwhelming success of this year’s “Live at Ludlow Castle” firmly cements its place as a cornerstone of the summer entertainment calendar.