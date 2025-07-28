Donnington set to benefit from new Damson family hub

Families in Donnington are set to benefit from easier access to vital support and services with the official opening of the Damson family hub today, Monday 28 July.

The new hub, located at the Donnington Community Hub, will host a special drop-in launch event from 10 am to midday.

Local families are warmly invited to attend the launch, where they can enjoy free children’s activities, face painting, and explore information stalls manned by various local services. This initiative marks the first of two new family hubs planned for Donnington, with a second site expected to open in August, further expanding support for families in the area.

The Damson family hub is a key part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s broader network of family hubs. These hubs are designed to be welcoming, one-stop spaces where families can access a range of support, guidance, and activities all under one roof.

Services available include early years support, parenting advice, mental health assistance, and help with education and employment.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, emphasised the importance of the new facility: “We know how important it is for families to access help in places where they feel comfortable and familiar. This new hub in Donnington will offer joined-up support, right in the heart of the community.”

She added, “Whether families need parenting advice, support with child development or simply want to connect with local services, we are pleased to be opening another welcoming space where families can get the right help at the right time.”

Each family hub within the Borough is uniquely named after a tree, symbolising the strength and stability of the community and celebrating Telford and Wrekin’s prestigious “Tree City of the World” achievement.

Following the launch, the Damson family hub will expand its range of services in Donnington.