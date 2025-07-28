Diesel spill causes disruption at roundabout in Donnington

A diesel spill occurred this morning at the Garrison Roundabout in Donnington, Telford, when approximately 100 litres of fuel leaked from a vehicle onto the road, prompting emergency services to respond.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were contacted at 11.16 am today, Monday, July 28, following the spillage.

A single fire appliance from Wellington Fire Station was mobilised to the location. Upon arrival, crews found that a considerable amount of diesel had escaped from a fuel tank, spreading across the road surface.

- Advertisement -

Police were also in attendance to manage traffic and ensure public safety while the clean-up operation was underway.

The incident was brought under control swiftly, with the stop message being received by SFRS at 11.32 am.

While the spill was classified as “small” by emergency services, the volume of diesel released necessitated a rapid response to prevent further hazards and environmental impact.

There were no reports of injuries, and the quick actions of the fire service and police helped to minimise any prolonged disruption to motorists in the Donnington area.