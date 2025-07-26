Telford man issued with a five-year criminal behaviour order for shoplifting

A Telford man has been issued with a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from a number of stores in the town.

Jed Cuthbert, of Carwood in Stirchley, was given the CBO on Thursday, 24 July at Telford Magistrates Court, meaning he can no longer enter the following stores:

– Co-op stores in Stirchley, Priorslee, St Georges and Donnington

– Sainsburys in Ketley

– B&M on the Forge Retail Park

– Aldi in Madeley

– Next on the Forge Retail Park

The 33-year-old’s CBO also means he cannot refuse to leave a premises or area when asked to do so by a person who has authority.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Cuthbert’s CBO will be in place until July 2030.