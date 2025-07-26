Football final to be screened at Telford Town Park

Telford & Wrekin Council will be screening the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final at the QEII Arena, Telford Town Park on Sunday, 27 July.

A big screen at Telford Town Park arena during a previous event. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

England are through to the final after their dramatic win over Italy on Tuesday and will face Spain in the match on Sunday at 5pm.

Families and friends are being encouraged to come together and to watch the final on an even bigger 10m x 6m screen at Telford Town Park on Sunday from 4pm with kick-off at 5pm.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said: “Let’s get ready for an exciting Sunday as we build up to watch England in the final on the giant screen at Telford Town Park!

“We’re thrilled to offer this opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and cheer on our Lionesses. Bring along your friends and family, pack a picnic, and soak up the atmosphere.”

The pre-match coverage kicks off at 4pm, with bars and refreshments available on site.