Shropshire
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Do You Recognise This Man? Police appeal after criminal damage in Condover

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man they wish to speak to in connection with a criminal damage investigation in Condover.

Police are looking to trace the man pictured to assist with enquiries
The incident occurred shortly before 7 pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

A Ring doorbell and a Ring floodlight camera were damaged, and a red Mazda car sustained approximately £2,000 worth of damage after its windscreen and rear passenger side window were smashed.

Officers are keen to trace the man pictured to assist them with their enquiries. He was seen wearing a black North Face cap and a black Nike jacket. He is also believed to have distinctive tattoos on both of his hands.

Can You Help? Witness Appeal

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact PC Simon Lewis on 01905 717481.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information anonymously, you can do so by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

