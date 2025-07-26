Listen Live
20.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Chaplain bids farewell after three decades of providing support at hospice

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A hospice chaplain who has provided spiritual care and support to thousands of patients and their families has bid farewell to colleagues after 30 years.

Harry Edwards
Harry Edwards

Harry Edwards was Severn Hospice’s first chaplain and will be a familiar face to anyone who’s attended its Christmas Lights of Love service at any time in the last 25 years.

The former Church of England vicar, whose parish was the Ford, Alderbury and Cardiston group, said it was a privilege to help people facing the most challenging time of their life, working alongside colleagues who truly cared.

- Advertisement -

“The hospice has a non-religious foundation but it recognised that offering a spiritual dimension to its care was just so important,” said Harry.

“Spirituality is very difficult to define. For some it’s a religion and belief in a greater power, for others not. But everyone has it within them and it’s how they respond to that which defines it for them. My role was to help them connect to whatever was within themselves,” he added.

For patients with a faith, Harry was the hospice’s liaison with local faith communities, ensuring patients were able to access the services important to them.

And his work with the hospice’s Patient and Family Support Services has not just benefited patients. Caring for staff has always been part of his regular pastoral duties, helping colleagues navigate what can be emotional challenges for them too.

Harry’s role has included arranging and performing wedding ceremonies and blessings for patients, as well as being invited to conduct their funerals – and sometimes the same person’s funeral shortly after their wedding.

“To be allowed into a family’s story at these times is such a privilege,” said Harry.

When not providing support to families, Harry is kept busy on his alpaca farm at Penley – which will now become a place of care too.

He will be putting his vocational calling to continued use and applying his experience and skills to a new venture offering specialist counselling and training services at the farm: Grange Counselling.

The alpacas will be playing their part too: “Working with a herd of alpacas can really help neurodiverse people, they have a real therapeutic benefit,” said Harry.

“My time at the hospice has been so rewarding and fulfilling, but I’m not retiring I’m just giving up full-time work,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP