Campervan engulfed in flames on Oswestry’s Oak Street

A campervan was completely destroyed in a blaze on Oak Street, Oswestry, on Friday morning, 25 July, with a nearby car also sustaining damage from the intense heat.

Firefighters dampen down the burnt out camper van. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The incident highlighted not only the swift response of emergency services but also a significant challenge faced by firefighters at the scene: a fire hydrant obstructed by a poorly parked car.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call at 9.56 am, reporting a “Car Fire” in the area. A single fire appliance from Ellesmere was rapidly dispatched. Upon arrival, crews were confronted with a fully engulfed campervan, which contained a propane cylinder that had begun venting pressurised gas – a serious risk to both the public and the attending firefighters.

The intense heat from the blaze also caused superficial damage to a nearby parked car.

Firefighters immediately sprang into action, deploying a hose reel jet, utilising two sets of breathing apparatus, and a thermal imaging camera to combat the inferno. They remained on scene long after the main fire was extinguished to ensure the propane cylinder no longer posed a risk.

However, the crew encountered a critical problem during their operations: a car had been parked directly on top of the nearest fire hydrant, completely obstructing access to the dedicated emergency water supply.

SFRS emphasised the crucial role of hydrants, stating, “Hydrants are strategically positioned, and we rely on them for our firefighting water.” They explained that if the nearest hydrant is unavailable due to poor parking, crews are forced to locate and access another, which “delays firefighting and rescue operations, and results in a loss of pressure from the hydrant supply due to the excessive distance the water needs to travel to reach the pumping appliance. This puts firefighters at risk.”

While the campervan was completely destroyed, the prompt and professional response of the fire crews ultimately prevented further escalation and ensured the safety of the surrounding area.

SFRS has urged the public to “please help us by taking an extra moment to check that you haven’t inadvertently obstructed a hydrant when parking, particularly if it’s somewhere you do not often visit.”

Police officers also attended the incident.