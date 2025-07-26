Listen Live
20.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Campervan engulfed in flames on Oswestry’s Oak Street

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A campervan was completely destroyed in a blaze on Oak Street, Oswestry, on Friday morning, 25 July, with a nearby car also sustaining damage from the intense heat.

Firefighters dampen down the burnt out camper van. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters dampen down the burnt out camper van. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The incident highlighted not only the swift response of emergency services but also a significant challenge faced by firefighters at the scene: a fire hydrant obstructed by a poorly parked car.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call at 9.56 am, reporting a “Car Fire” in the area. A single fire appliance from Ellesmere was rapidly dispatched. Upon arrival, crews were confronted with a fully engulfed campervan, which contained a propane cylinder that had begun venting pressurised gas – a serious risk to both the public and the attending firefighters.

- Advertisement -

The intense heat from the blaze also caused superficial damage to a nearby parked car.

Firefighters immediately sprang into action, deploying a hose reel jet, utilising two sets of breathing apparatus, and a thermal imaging camera to combat the inferno. They remained on scene long after the main fire was extinguished to ensure the propane cylinder no longer posed a risk.

However, the crew encountered a critical problem during their operations: a car had been parked directly on top of the nearest fire hydrant, completely obstructing access to the dedicated emergency water supply.

SFRS emphasised the crucial role of hydrants, stating, “Hydrants are strategically positioned, and we rely on them for our firefighting water.” They explained that if the nearest hydrant is unavailable due to poor parking, crews are forced to locate and access another, which “delays firefighting and rescue operations, and results in a loss of pressure from the hydrant supply due to the excessive distance the water needs to travel to reach the pumping appliance. This puts firefighters at risk.”

While the campervan was completely destroyed, the prompt and professional response of the fire crews ultimately prevented further escalation and ensured the safety of the surrounding area.

SFRS has urged the public to “please help us by taking an extra moment to check that you haven’t inadvertently obstructed a hydrant when parking, particularly if it’s somewhere you do not often visit.”

Police officers also attended the incident.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP