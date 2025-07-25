Shropshire make three changes for NCCA Championship trip to Dorset

Shropshire make three changes to the side for this weekend’s NCCA Cluberly Championship trip to Dorset.

Shropshire picked up 11 points from their opening Championship match of the season against Cheshire at Whitchurch earlier this week

Promising Whitchurch seamer Alex Heath and top order batter Will Tarrant, who has played second team cricket for Derbyshire, will both make their debuts for Shropshire in the three-day match, which starts at Wimborne on Sunday (11am).

There will also be a first Championship appearance for Wombourne’s former Shifnal all-rounder Chad Brandrick, who has previously played for the county in the Twenty20 Cup.

They come in for Amrinder Brar, Ollie Parton and Ravan Chahal, who are all unavailable after playing in Shropshire’s opening Championship match of the season against Cheshire, which ended in a draw at Whitchurch earlier this week.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “Alex Heath came to the winter nets and caught the eye. He’s a tall guy who bowls with pace and bounce. He’s done very well this season for Whitchurch and also for the Shropshire Academy side. We feel he’s now ready to make the next step and this is a great opportunity for him.

“Will Tarrant is a talented young batter who is part of the Derbyshire Academy and has been playing 2nd XI cricket for Derbyshire in recent years.

“I’ve seen him play a few times over the last couple of years for Derbyshire. We needed to bolster the batting as some players are unavailable and he’s an exciting addition.

“Chad Brandrick played T20 cricket for Shropshire several years ago. With Ollie Parton not available, we were looking for a batter who could also offer us a spin option, so Chad, who is having a good season for his club, comes in to the team.”

The trip to Wimborne means a quick reunion for Shropshire with Dorset after the NCCA Trophy final between the clubs at Chester Boughton Hall earlier this month, which Dorset won by five wickets.

“I would think that Dorset, like us, will have some changes in personnel for the Championship matches,” added Home. “They were strong when we met them a couple of weeks ago and I’ve got no reason to think that they won’t be competitive again.

“We went to Wimborne two years ago and it’s a lovely venue in a nice part of the world, so are are looking forward to three days of competitive cricket and hopefully a positive result.”

Home was encouraged with Shropshire’s performance in their first Championship match of the season against Cheshire, with Wem opener Harry Chandler hitting half-centuries in both innings and George McCormick, the Chester Boughton Hall seamer, also impressing with a five-wicket haul.

Shropshire

Seb Scott (Shrewsbury), Harry Chandler (Wem), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Will Tarrant (Ticknall), Chad Brandrick (Wombourne), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Alex Heath (Whitchurch), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall). 12th man: Ben Lewin (Wroxeter).