Shrewsbury Moves cycle pods prove popular

New storage units for people to safely secure their bikes in Shrewsbury town centre have proved to be a big success since being introduced last month by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

One of the cycle pods in Shrewsbury
All of the cycle hangars which are operated through a subscription model, with people reserving a space with a monthly payment, are already fully subscribed, and more locations are being scouted out with the public invited to suggest where they think they are needed.

There is also one outside Shrewsbury Market Hall with spaces available on a “pay as you go” basis. People are being given the chance to try this location out at a special reduced rate during July and August.

People can store their bike at a reduced rate of 10p per hour (capped at £2 per day) during July, rather than the usual £1 per hour (still capped at a maximum payment of £2 per day).

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is a member of the Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, said the cycle pods had been very popular.

“We have been really pleased with the response to the Shrewsbury Moves cycle pods,” he said.

“We knew they had been proved to be popular in other parts of the country, so it’s been great to see that demand replicated here in Shrewsbury.

“All five of the units which operate on a subscription basis are already full, but spaces are available in the pay-as-you-go pod right in the centre of town outside the market.

“We thought a special reduced rate during July and August would encourage some first-time users to give it a try. They are really easy to use and provide convenient, secure storage for up to six bikes at a much lower price than parking your car in the town centre.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said the number of cycle pods could increase in the future.

“We have been getting really good feedback from people using the cycle pods, and the demand is clearly there,” he said.

“We are exploring more locations and hope to expand the provision over the coming months, which will hopefully make it even easier for people to cycle into town rather than having to drive.”

Gary Lees, of Falco, which supplied the units, added: “We’re delighted to see how well the Shrewsbury Moves FalcoPod cycle hangars have been received so far.

“The strong uptake and positive feedback highlight the town’s growing appetite for sustainable transport solutions. It’s been a pleasure working with Shrewsbury BID and the Big Town Plan Partnership to support this forward-thinking initiative.”

The cycle storage units are part of the Shrewsbury Moves project and funded through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

For more information about the cycle pods, and the wider sustainable transport options in Shrewsbury, visit the Shrewsbury Moves website at shrewsburymoves.com.

