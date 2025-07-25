Shoplifter sentenced after breaching CBO

A prolific shoplifter has been sentenced to 36 weeks in prison for breaking his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Mark Vaughan-Brown, of Beddoes Close in Shifnal, was arrested on Thursday 17 July following a theft at B&M in Telford town centre.

The 54-year-old was subsequently charged with four counts of theft from store and breaching his CBO, which prevented him from entering Telford shopping centre.

- Advertisement -

Vaughan-Brown was remanded in custody and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (July 21) where he pled guilty to all charges and was given a 36-week custodial sentence.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford’s Town Centre Team, said: “Thanks to officers and members of the public helping us to enforce Vaughan-Brown’s CBO, a prolific Telford shoplifter has been put behind bars.

“As he had a CBO in place he was swiftly charged and remanded before appearing at Telford Magistrates Court earlier this week, where he was handed a custodial sentence.”