Rowley’s House conservation plan published

A comprehensive Conservation Management Plan (CMP) has been unveiled for the historically significant Rowley’s House and Warehouse in Shrewsbury, marking a crucial step towards safeguarding the site for future generations.

Rowley’s House in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Published by Shropshire Council, the plan aims to foster a deeper understanding of the complex’s rich past and inform its long-term preservation and sustainable use.

The publication of the CMP coincides with a specialist survey of the building’s timbers, currently underway this week, which will contribute vital data to the ongoing restoration efforts.

The newly released Conservation Management Plan delves into various aspects of Rowley’s Warehouse and Mansion, including:

Historical Context: A detailed examination of its evolution over time, its place within the wider heritage landscape, and its relationship to other structures of similar age or type.

Ownership and Management: An overview of its current ownership and existing management practices.

Significance and Value: An assessment of its importance, values, and associations for diverse stakeholders.

Condition and Vulnerabilities: A thorough analysis of its current state, identifying present and future challenges, and its susceptibility to change.

Future Management Strategies: Recommendations for its ongoing care and management.

The preparation of the CMP involved extensive research, encompassing a review of primary and secondary sources to establish a clear understanding of the building’s fabric. This was complemented by detailed surveys and collaborative engagement with various stakeholders to ascertain its cultural and historical significance.

Timber Survey Reveals Insights and Challenges

As part of the broader effort to identify potential impacts on the building, a comprehensive condition survey of its fabric has been completed. This survey prioritised necessary repair and maintenance work, along with projected short, medium, and long-term costs. This work was informed by new measured elevations, plans, and a structural survey commissioned by the council in 2023.

This week’s specialist survey of the building timbers is set to provide crucial information. Initial findings indicate “patches of significant decay,” though “many areas of timber are still structurally sound.” The results of this survey will be integrated into the broader restoration plan.

A notable feature of the brick mansion is its mid-17th-century ornamental plaster ceiling. The timber-framed building, known as Rowley’s House, dates back to the early 17th century but was, in fact, a warehouse until its transformation into the town museum in the 1930s. Interestingly, this structure originally lacked stairs, with access between floors achieved via ladders. A later extension introduced a striking wooden staircase on the south-east side.

This particular section of the building has been identified as structurally unstable, necessitating the installation of underpinning and strapping in 2023 to prevent collapse. Since then, Shropshire Council has been working closely with structural engineers and conservation architects to survey the building and develop a comprehensive plan for its repair and potential re-use.

Councillor Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, commented: “Rowley’s House is an iconic and much-loved building. A conservation management plan is essential when planning the conservation of such a complex listed building and will give us a much better understanding of the building and options for its future.

“This week a specialist survey of the building timbers has also been carried out and the results of this will be updated into the restoration plan. Initial findings show that there are patches of significant decay but many areas of timber are still structurally sound. Either way the repairs works to make the building safe and re-useable will be significant, and Cabinet will consider the future of Rowley’s House as part of our review of plans for future capital projects.”

The Plan can be seen here.