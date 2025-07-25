Market Drayton residents wake up to dramatic power cable collapse

Residents of Christ Church Lane in Market Drayton experienced a dramatic start to their Friday morning after live electrical cables came crashing down, causing widespread power outages and a significant safety concern.

A power cable can be seen resting on a street light. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

At approximately 3.46 am, a rescue pump from Market Drayton Fire Station was mobilised by fire control following reports of downed power lines. Upon their arrival, firefighters were met by concerned members of the public who described a “loud bang and a brilliant blue flash” preceding the incident.

Investigations by the crew revealed that overhead power cables had collapsed, scattering across the entrances of six domestic properties, entangling in hedgerows, and draped over street lights. The affected area stretched for approximately 100 metres along Christ Church Lane.

Recognising the immediate danger posed by potentially live cables, the fire crew swiftly established a safety exclusion zone and closed Christ Church Lane in both directions. This measure was put in place to protect the public whilst awaiting the arrival of engineers from the National Grid.

National Grid engineers arrived on scene roughly an hour after being requested. Their priority was to attend a local substation to isolate the power to the affected area, ensuring the downed cables no longer presented a hazard.

Once confirmation was received that the power had been successfully isolated, the incident was formally handed over to the National Grid, and the fire appliance returned to its home station.

Local residents in Christ Church Lane and the surrounding areas faced a power outage while National Grid engineers assessed the extent of the damage and carried out repairs.