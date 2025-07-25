‘Flying Scotsman’ reunites the Severn Valley line

This morning, Friday 25 July, the world’s most famous locomotive 60103 ‘Flying Scotsman’ hauled the first passenger service across the Severn Valley Railway’s repaired Mor Brook bridge. It marked the reunification of the heritage railway line for the first time this season.

60103 crosses the newly rebuilt section of line at Mor Brook. Photo: John Titlow

The service departed Kidderminster Town station at 9am, carrying 350 passengers along 16.5 miles of scenic Worcestershire and Shropshire countryside, arriving to a triumphant welcome in Bridgnorth station moments after 10am.

A short ceremony took place at Bridgnorth, at which managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster paid tribute to the many people who’d worked so hard to complete the repair of the embankment at Mor Brook bridge, and those who’d donated to help the SVR pay for costs that weren’t covered by its insurance.

The SVR’s northern terminus at Bridgnorth has been cut off from the rest of the line since the landslip and embankment collapse happened at the end of January, and volunteers at the station are delighted to be once again connected to the rest of the line.

Bridgnorth station master Chris Thomas said:

“Everyone here has been waiting for this day, and it’s marvellous to welcome our first full-line train this season. During the long months of isolation we’ve worked hard to keep people coming here and carried out a lot of maintenance and improvement work to keep the station looking good.

“Our pub the Railwayman’s Arms has been open throughout, and at weekends we’ve been putting on footplate and cab rides for visitors and manning the refreshment rooms and shop on a voluntary basis. But of course, nothing beats a fully joined up railway, and that’s what we’re celebrating today.”

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director added:

“Securing the iconic ‘Flying Scotsman’ to haul our reopening train was the absolute icing on the cake and we are indebted to the National Railway Museum, Northern Steam Operations & DB Cargo for agreeing to its visit to the SVR & for making it happen.

“60103 has a carefully planned, busy schedule, so securing it at relatively short notice makes our reopening event today even more special. This is about championing the SVR’s spirit of survival, and the many remarkable people associated with it that have helped to bring us to the point of reunifying our line. Our heartfelt thanks to you all.”

The landslip occurred at Mor Brook bridge on 29 January as a result of freak weather and flooding conditions. It left the railway cut in two, with track hanging in mid-air. Following the go-ahead from the SVR’s insurance company, contractors began repair work in early June, and completed the main structural works earlier this month [July], though they remain on site to complete the final landscaping and cosmetic tasks.

Because of the current high risk of lineside fires, a Class 20 diesel locomotive provided assistance to ‘Flying Scotsman’ to avoid the need for it having to work overly hard, as Gus went on to explain:

“The vegetation alongside our line is still very dry, and the last thing we want on this very special day is a spark from ‘Flying Scotsman’ inadvertently starting a fire. Placing the diesel directly behind the steam loco gives the best level of assistance, which is so important when the train is tackling the infamous incline of Eardington Bank.

“We thought long and hard about this, because ideally we’d have liked 60103 to be able to run unassisted. However, our priority has been to make sure the day goes smoothly, giving the best experience to our passengers and, as a responsible train operator, taking the safest course of action.”

‘Flying Scotsman’ hauled three round trips on the SVR’s reopening day, and will take part in the railway’s Swinging Sixties event this weekend, 26 and 27 July, hauling a further three return journeys each day. On Monday 28, it will head up its final three return trips on its last day of service at the SVR.