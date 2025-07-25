Listen Live
20.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 25, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Driver released from HGV following collision involving car and building

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A lorry driver has been safely rescued following a challenging incident today where his HGV collided with a car and subsequently struck a building on the B4368 at Beambridge near Craven Arms.

Fire crews working at the scene to move the HGV which has collided with a building. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews working at the scene to move the HGV which has collided with a building. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, and Wellington Fire Stations were mobilised to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found the male driver of the HGV trapped inside his vehicle, with the dashboard pinning his legs.

The rescue operation was complicated by the HGV’s low air brake tank pressure, which automatically engages the brakes. To facilitate the driver’s extraction, the decision was made to move the vehicle away from the damaged building.

- Advertisement -

This challenging task was successfully achieved with the assistance of a local farmer, who used his Manitou telehandler to carefully lift and reposition the lorry.

Once the HGV was clear, firefighters were able to utilise their Holmatro cutting equipment to free the trapped driver. Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, the driver remained conscious, conversing and even laughing throughout the rescue. He was reported to have sustained no serious injuries but was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Emergency services praised the “excellent team working” demonstrated by all crews involved – fire, police, and ambulance personnel – along with the crucial assistance provided by the local farmer.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP