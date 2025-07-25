Driver released from HGV following collision involving car and building

A lorry driver has been safely rescued following a challenging incident today where his HGV collided with a car and subsequently struck a building on the B4368 at Beambridge near Craven Arms.

Fire crews working at the scene to move the HGV which has collided with a building. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, and Wellington Fire Stations were mobilised to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found the male driver of the HGV trapped inside his vehicle, with the dashboard pinning his legs.

The rescue operation was complicated by the HGV’s low air brake tank pressure, which automatically engages the brakes. To facilitate the driver’s extraction, the decision was made to move the vehicle away from the damaged building.

- Advertisement -

This challenging task was successfully achieved with the assistance of a local farmer, who used his Manitou telehandler to carefully lift and reposition the lorry.

Once the HGV was clear, firefighters were able to utilise their Holmatro cutting equipment to free the trapped driver. Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, the driver remained conscious, conversing and even laughing throughout the rescue. He was reported to have sustained no serious injuries but was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Emergency services praised the “excellent team working” demonstrated by all crews involved – fire, police, and ambulance personnel – along with the crucial assistance provided by the local farmer.