Whitchurch Civic Centre: Redevelopment emerges as preferred option following report

Initial findings from a comprehensive ‘needs analysis’ report for the future of Whitchurch Civic Centre indicate that a complete redevelopment of the site is emerging as the preferred option, rather than simply replacing the problematic roof structure.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The report, commissioned by Shropshire Council’s Cabinet in February 2025, involved extensive consultation with a wide range of local stakeholders to determine the community’s requirements for a future Civic Centre.

The outcomes of this in-depth assessment have now been reviewed by councillors and senior officers from Shropshire Council. Work is currently underway to refine the brief and conceptual plans for the building.

Subject to formal decision-making processes by both Shropshire Council and Whitchurch Town Council, the aspiration is now leaning towards creating a new, modern, fit-for-purpose, and energy-efficient building. This contrasts with earlier considerations of solely replacing the roof, which has been the primary issue since the centre’s partial closure.

The Civic Centre has been largely closed since September 2023, with only the sports and market hall remaining operational. This closure followed specialist engineers’ findings of widespread Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) throughout the majority of the complex, coupled with significant structural issues.

Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, welcomed the progress, stating: “I welcome the recent work to fully define what would be the best form for the building for the future. However, whilst an aspirational £4 million for this project was incorporated into the council’s capital strategy by the previous Cabinet, no actual funding was identified and put into the council’s capital programme.”

Councillor Evans acknowledged the financial challenges, noting that “Work to understand funding options including potential CIL external funding is being carried out, and the new Cabinet will consider this as part of its re-prioritisation of capital projects in the near future.”

He further emphasised the importance of community engagement: “I understand the expectation and the need for Whitchurch to have a functioning Civic Centre and promise that we will continue to discuss and share future plans with the Civic Centre working group – made up of local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Councillors, Helen Morgan MP, and officers from both councils – and provide regular public updates.”

In a move to ensure broader representation, “A representative from the wider community is also being asked to join this group as it is important that we hear from everyone.”

The completion of the needs analysis marks a significant step forward in determining the future of Whitchurch Civic Centre, with the focus now shifting towards securing funding and developing detailed plans for a modern replacement that serves the needs of the local community.