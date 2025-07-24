Urgent tree works to start in Cae Glas Park

Urgent work to maintain or remove diseased trees in Cae Glas Park is due to start following the findings of a tree survey undertaken earlier this month.

Every two years, an independent arboriculturist is commissioned by Oswestry Town Council to survey all the trees that it looks after; recording type, location and general health to ensure their wellbeing and for public safety.

In all, the council looks after around 200 trees located in Cae Glas Park, Brogyntyn Park, Oswestry Cemetery, St Oswald’s Churchyard and High Lea. A combination of disease, damage from pests and extreme weather means that 23 require work.

Whilst 12 trees can wait until later in the year, 11 in Cae Glas Park need urgent attention for safety reasons. Work, which starts on today, 24 July, will include crowning, thinning, deadwooding and pollarding. A diseased ash at the Welsh Walls end of the park will need to be removed. Most of the work will be completed by mid-August.

Whilst not the right time to undertake tree works, the council has been strongly advised that the work must be done urgently. Ecology checks for nesting birds and other wildlife will be done before any work starts.

Less urgent works will be completed in the autumn and winter months. During this second phase, disease resistant trees will be planted to replace any unsafe trees removed.

The Mayor of Oswestry cllr Rosie Radford said: “Although trees suffer unpredictable damage from storms, the surveys help detect issues that could lead to falling branches or a tree collapsing. It is always sad to lose a tree, but we only ever remove a tree if we absolutely have to. Public safety is paramount.”